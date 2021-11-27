Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

QFI stock opened at GBX 2.39 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.90. The stock has a market cap of £33.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

