QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,835,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

