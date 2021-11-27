QuickX Protocol (QCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,085.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.25 million and $38,085.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00044222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

