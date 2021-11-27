QV Investors Inc. Has $58.96 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579,969 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 4.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $58,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of BAM opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

