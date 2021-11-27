QV Investors Inc. Sells 175,553 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 863,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,553 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 3.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $44,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

