Raymond James Begins Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

