Raymond James Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$60.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

IFP opened at C$31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Interfor has a one year low of C$19.05 and a one year high of C$38.50.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

