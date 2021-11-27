Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RC stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.