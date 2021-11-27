Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.