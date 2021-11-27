Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $219,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 63.9% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

