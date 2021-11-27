Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

