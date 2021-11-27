Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
