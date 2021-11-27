Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.64. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

