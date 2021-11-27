Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

