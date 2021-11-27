Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.