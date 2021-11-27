Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth $34,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter worth $89,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $0.91 on Friday. BOQI International Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

