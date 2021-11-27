Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 505 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NCS Multistage were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCSM opened at $32.50 on Friday. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.86.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

