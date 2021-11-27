Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth $166,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. Renalytix AI plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

