Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

