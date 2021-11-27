Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.85 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

