Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $37,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.