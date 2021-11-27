Reviewing Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) & Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Predictive Oncology and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Predictive Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,887.80% -30.71% -26.56% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.25 million 56.13 -$25.88 million ($0.91) -1.18 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc. engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate. The Helomics segment includes clinical testing and contract research services that include the application of AI. The Skyline segment consists of the STREAMWAY System product sales, and its TumorGenesis subsidiary is included within corporate. The Soluble segment provides services using an automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens, using additives and excipients commonly included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. The company was founded by Lawrence W. Gadbaw, Peter L. Morawetz, and Jeffrey K. Drogue on April 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

