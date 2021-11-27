Reviewing Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 7 8 1 2.53 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus target price of $63.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.41 $539.00 million $7.09 9.05 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.18 $5.39 million $1.39 16.34

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 40.66% 16.21% 1.40% Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.94% 0.66%

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Old Point Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

