RHS Financial LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $599,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,412.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,407.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

