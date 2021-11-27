Rio DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00233232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.