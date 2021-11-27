Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 721 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

