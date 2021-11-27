Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

