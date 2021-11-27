Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

