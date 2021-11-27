Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $782.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $760.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $320.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $428.78 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.