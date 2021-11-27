Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 568 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.