Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,607 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $27,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Amundi acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $22,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

