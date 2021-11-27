Robert P. Vogels Sells 25,430 Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) CFO Robert P. Vogels sold 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $10,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
