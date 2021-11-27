Robert P. Vogels Sells 25,430 Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) CFO Robert P. Vogels sold 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $10,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

