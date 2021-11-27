Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on the stock.
Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 748 ($9.77) on Wednesday. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 441 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £573.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Robert Walters Company Profile
