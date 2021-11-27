Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on the stock.

Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 748 ($9.77) on Wednesday. Robert Walters has a 52-week low of GBX 441 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £573.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

