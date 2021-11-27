Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RSI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE RSI opened at C$5.79 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

