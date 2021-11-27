Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $355.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.71.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

