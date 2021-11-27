Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Major Shareholder Sells $9,372,910.00 in Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

