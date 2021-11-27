Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 15,556 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIS. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

EIS stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.

