Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $230.81 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $217.34 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.44.

