Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

