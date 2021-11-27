Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.40.

RY stock opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.