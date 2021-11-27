Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 5,565.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $5.95 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $443.76 million, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

