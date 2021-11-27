Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,996 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $730,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after buying an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Li Auto by 53.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,250,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,692,000 after buying an additional 436,230 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 2.22. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

