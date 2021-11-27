Royal Bank of Canada Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBEX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. IBEX has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $286.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IBEX by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.