SafeBlast Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $137,858.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,589.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.33 or 0.01026456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00268622 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003471 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

