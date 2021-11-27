salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.59.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $284.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
