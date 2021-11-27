salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.59.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $284.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.