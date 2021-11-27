Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $776.00.

SARTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $566.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $359.05 and a 52 week high of $947.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $665.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.04.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.