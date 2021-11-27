Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Callan Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $23,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

