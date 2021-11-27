Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

