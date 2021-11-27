Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.69 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

