Scotiabank Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Hold

Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Scotiabank currently has C$113.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$100.23.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$102.33 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The firm has a market cap of C$34.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.27.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.9300006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.