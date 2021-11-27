Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,997 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Shares of OLLI opened at $64.62 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

